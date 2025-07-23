Indian markets close higher on global cues and Q1 earnings; rupee ends weaker

CHENNAI: Indian stock markets ended higher on Wednesday, July 23, tracking strength in global equities and positive sentiment around ongoing corporate earnings for the June quarter (Q1FY26).

The BSE Sensex rose 539.83 points, or 0.66%, to close at 82,726.64, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 159 points, or 0.63%, to settle at 25,219.90.

Markets witnessed broad-based buying, led by gains in financials, autos, and metal stocks. Investor confidence was further supported by upbeat earnings from large-cap companies.

Sectoral performance was largely positive on Wednesday with Nifty Auto advanced 0.85%, Nifty Financial Services (up 0.76%) Nifty Bank (up 0.80%), and Nifty Metal (up 0.48%). However, Nifty Realty was the notable laggard --down 2.6%.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap 100 index gained 0.34%, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed flat.

On the earnings front, several key companies reported results:

Infosys posted a 9% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹6,921 crore, with revenue up 8% to ₹42,279 crore.

JSW Steel reported a 158% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹2,184 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank recorded a 75.6% rise in net profit to ₹1,111 crore.

Tech Mahindra saw a 34% increase in net profit despite some pressure on revenue from the Americas.

Jio Financial Services reported a 3.8% rise in net profit, with a 47% surge in revenue year-on-year.

Rupee

The Indian rupee ended slightly weaker at ₹86.41 against the US dollar, compared to the previous close of ₹86.36.

Market sentiment was also influenced by global developments, with investors closely tracking geopolitical cues and trade policy signals, including the potential impact of proposed US tariffs on key sectors.

With the earnings season in full swing, market participants are expected to remain stock-specific in the near term, while global trends and macroeconomic data continue to guide broader direction, say analysts.