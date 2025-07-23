Trade pact lifts market sentiment as Sensex rallies 540 points

India’s equity market staged a strong rally on Wednesday, buoyed by favourable global cues following the announcement of a bilateral trade deal between the US and Japan. Additionally, progress toward finalising the India-UK FTA has further contributed to the constructive outlook.
The BSE Sensex jumped 0.66% or 539.83 points to settle at 82,726.64 while the NSE Nifty gained 159 points or 0.63% to settle at 25,219.90. The broader markets posted a mixed performance, with the Nifty Midcap 100 advancing 0.34%, while the Small Cap index closed flat.
“Continued advancements in global trade negotiations are expected to alleviate near-term trade tensions and foster greater market stability. While elevated valuations remain a concern, the prevailing market strength indicates potential for near-term earnings recovery,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.
On the sectoral front, the Realty index underperformed, shedding 2.6%, followed by the Media (-0.9%) and FMCG (-0.5%) indices. In contrast, Auto, Metal, Oil & Gas, Consumer Durables, Pharma, Private Banks, PSU Banks, and Telecom sectors clocked modest gains in the range of 0.5% to 1%.
In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 3.51 per cent as US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan, with a 15 per cent tax on goods imported from that country. South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory.
Ashika Institutional Equities said that the positive momentum was further enhanced by the anticipation of crucial Washington-Beijing trade negotiations scheduled in Stockholm, which investors hope will pave the way for de-escalated tensions and bolstered cross-border commerce
Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking, said that the ongoing recovery is being driven primarily by strength in banking majors, while heavyweights from other key sectors are showing signs of stabilization following the recent correction. However, the IT sector, which holds significant weight in the index, continues to face selling pressure and is gradually inching lower.