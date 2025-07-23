Trade pact lifts market sentiment as Sensex rallies 540 points

India’s equity market staged a strong rally on Wednesday, buoyed by favourable global cues following the announcement of a bilateral trade deal between the US and Japan. Additionally, progress toward finalising the India-UK FTA has further contributed to the constructive outlook.

The BSE Sensex jumped 0.66% or 539.83 points to settle at 82,726.64 while the NSE Nifty gained 159 points or 0.63% to settle at 25,219.90. The broader markets posted a mixed performance, with the Nifty Midcap 100 advancing 0.34%, while the Small Cap index closed flat.

“Continued advancements in global trade negotiations are expected to alleviate near-term trade tensions and foster greater market stability. While elevated valuations remain a concern, the prevailing market strength indicates potential for near-term earnings recovery,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

On the sectoral front, the Realty index underperformed, shedding 2.6%, followed by the Media (-0.9%) and FMCG (-0.5%) indices. In contrast, Auto, Metal, Oil & Gas, Consumer Durables, Pharma, Private Banks, PSU Banks, and Telecom sectors clocked modest gains in the range of 0.5% to 1%.