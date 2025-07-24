Indian stock markets open lower on Thursday despite strong global cues

CHENNAI: Indian stock markets opened slightly lower on Thursday despite strong global cues and upbeat domestic developments. Early trade was marked by profit-booking in select IT and banking stocks, even as optimism around corporate earnings and trade deals kept broader sentiment buoyant.

At the opening bell, the Sensex was down around 100 points while the Nifty slipped below the 25,250 mark. This was contrary to expectations of a mildly positive start, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures which were trading about 60 points higher before the opening.

At 9.42 AM, the Sensex dropped by another 72 points or 21% to 82,553, and Nifty fell below 25,200.

Global markets offered a supportive backdrop, with Asian indices rising after the announcement of a fresh trade agreement between the US and Japan. Investors also reacted positively to news of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK, signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to London. The deal is expected to lower tariffs on goods such as automobiles, textiles, and alcoholic beverages, and enhance market access for Indian businesses.