Indian stock markets open lower on Thursday despite strong global cues

CHENNAI: Indian stock markets opened slightly lower on Thursday despite strong global cues and upbeat domestic developments. Early trade was marked by profit-booking in select IT and banking stocks, even as optimism around corporate earnings and trade deals kept broader sentiment buoyant.
At the opening bell, the Sensex was down around 100 points while the Nifty slipped below the 25,250 mark. This was contrary to expectations of a mildly positive start, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures which were trading about 60 points higher before the opening.
At 9.42 AM, the Sensex dropped by another 72 points or 21% to 82,553, and Nifty fell below 25,200.
Global markets offered a supportive backdrop, with Asian indices rising after the announcement of a fresh trade agreement between the US and Japan. Investors also reacted positively to news of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK, signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to London. The deal is expected to lower tariffs on goods such as automobiles, textiles, and alcoholic beverages, and enhance market access for Indian businesses.
On the domestic front, Infosys led earnings-related news after the company reported a strong first-quarter performance, raising the lower end of its FY25 revenue guidance. However, its shares traded mildly lower in early deals, reflecting cautious investor positioning.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which reported Q1 profits slightly below market estimates due to margin pressures in the US market, and Tata Consumer Products, which saw margin pressures from rising tea and coffee input costs despite a healthy rise in net profit, were also in focus.
Other companies such as Coforge, Persistent Systems, and Bajaj Housing Finance reported robust Q1 results, adding to the overall positive sentiment on corporate earnings.
Despite these positives, early volatility persisted. Technical analysts pegged immediate support for Nifty in the 25,100–25,200 range, with resistance near 25,350. For the Sensex, key support was seen at 82,000 and resistance around 83,000.
Foreign institutional investors remained cautious, while domestic institutional investors continued to support the markets through net buying.
In the session ahead, traders will closely monitor further developments from PM Modi’s UK visit, more Q1 earnings releases including from Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, and SBI Life, and any fresh cues from global markets.
According to leading analysts, the market is expected to trade in a range-bound manner in the near term, with earnings and macro developments providing direction. The India–UK FTA and global trade momentum may offer further tailwinds if supported by stable corporate performance.