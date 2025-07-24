India–UK Trade Deal: Average tariff on UK goods to fall from 15% to 3%

NEW DELHI: India and the United Kingdom have officially signed a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that promises to significantly boost bilateral trade by slashing tariffs and opening up key sectors in both economies. The agreement, finalised in May and signed today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer, will eliminate tariffs on approximately 99% of UK tariff lines and nearly 100% of trade value.

In return, India will progressively reduce duties on 90% of its tariff lines, with 85% of UK exports set to become duty-free over the next decade. According to the statement by UK government, the deal will result in India’s average tariff on UK products coming down from 15% to just 3%.

This reduction will benefit a wide range of British exports including soft drinks, cosmetics, cars, medical devices, aerospace components, whisky, and gin. A UK government statement said UK’s large and varied manufacturing sectors will benefit from tariffs cut on aerospace (as high as 11% reduced to 0%), automotives (up to 110% down to 10% under a quota) and electrical machinery (from up to 22% down to either 0% of a 50% reduction).

Labour-intensive Indian sectors such as textiles, leather, carpets, footwear, marine products, and automobiles—currently facing UK tariffs of 4% to 16%—are expected to be major beneficiaries. The deal also marks a historic step in public procurement cooperation. For the first time, UK businesses will gain guaranteed access to India’s public procurement market, covering goods, services, and construction.

They will be eligible to bid on approximately 40,000 tenders annually, valued at over £38 billion, according to a UK government statement. Tariff cuts for key British exports will be phased over time. Whisky duties will fall from 150% to 40%, while automotive tariffs will reduce from the current 100% to 10%, under a quota-based system. Both governments hailed the agreement as a "landmark moment" in bilateral relations, with expectations that it will enhance trade flows, generate jobs, and foster innovation across sectors. The deal now awaits ratification before implementation.