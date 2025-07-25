Gold slides slightly as safe-haven demand eases

CHENNAI: Gold prices softened slightly in global markets on Friday amid easing safe-haven demand. Spot gold fell by approximately 0.2–0.3%, trading near $3,361–$3,364 per ounce. The decline came as investors responded to improving trade sentiment between the US and EU. However, a weakening US dollar helped cap losses. For the week, gold posted a modest gain of around 0.4%.

Gold prices in India

In the domestic market also, the prices declined slightly today from the previous day. For example, 24K gold was at ₹10,097/g on July 24, which is now down to ₹10,048/g. While 22-carat gold is currently traded at ₹9,210 per gram.

In Chennai, the price of 8 grams of gold (sovereign) dropped by ₹360 to ₹73,860.

Key market drivers that aided the slight dip includes trade optimism between the US and EU, which has dampened demand for safe-haven assets like gold; the US dollar weakened, which limited downside pressure on gold by making it cheaper for buyers using other currencies; and investors continued to monitor signals from the US Federal Reserve, with expectations of a potential rate cut in September supporting gold.

Outlook

Analysts suggest adopting a “sell on rise” strategy in the short term, given limited upward momentum. The World Gold Council notes that gold gained approximately 26% in USD terms in the first half of 2025. The outlook for the rest of the year remains moderately positive, with upside potential of 0–5%. In case of renewed geopolitical or financial stress, prices could rally another 10–15%. However, if risks subside, gold could fall by 12–17%.