VinFast opens first showroom in India

VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary of Vietnam-based EV manufacturer VinFast, opened its first India showroom in Surat, Gujarat. This inauguration marks a significant milestone in the company’s retail journey in the country. The outlet serves as the brand’s physical touchpoint in India, underscoring VinFast’s long-term commitment to establishing a strong, customer-centric electric mobility ecosystem.

The dealership ‘VinFast Surat’ is promoted by the Chandan Car.

Located in Piplod, Surat, the dealership will serve as a one-stop destination for VinFast’s prospective buyers. Spanning across 3,000 SqFt, the Showroom will showcase VinFast’s upcoming range of premium electric SUVs - VF 6 and VF 7. The company aims to launch 35 dealerships by year-end, across 27+ cities.

VinFast officially opened pre-bookings for its premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7 on July 15, 2025. Customers can now book their preferred VinFast premium electric SUV either at the exclusive showrooms or through the official website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable booking amount of Rs 21,000.

The vehicles will be locally assembled at VinFast’s upcoming factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to India as a strategic market and future hub for electric vehicle production.

“The first VinFast Showroom in Surat, Gujarat is a symbol of our deep commitment to India. We are excited to bring the VinFast experience closer to Indian consumers. With this dealership in Gujarat, we aim to offer not just electric vehicles, but a complete ownership journey built on quality, trust, and service excellence,” Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia, said.

As part of its India market entry, VinFast has formed strategic partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to establish a nationwide network for charging and after-sales services. VinFast has also partnered with BatX Energies, a leading Indian clean-tech company, to promote battery recycling and develop a circular battery value chain.