26K retired Central govt employees eligible to receive extra benefits under UPS

NEW DELHI: As many as 25,756 retired central government employees meet the eligibility criteria to receive additional benefits under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). These are employees who superannuated are deceased or retired on or before March 31, 2025, having completed ten years or more of qualifying service while covered under NPS, the government has informed parliament.
As of July 20, 2025, the government has already received 7,253 claims for UPS benefits, with a swift processing rate seeing 4,978 claims successfully processed for payment. This indicates a growing uptake of the scheme among eligible beneficiaries.
UPS is specifically introduced as an option under NPS for Central Government employees. There are currently no proposals under consideration to extend these benefits to other pension schemes or sectors, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Lok Sabha on Monday.
Responding to representations from employees and various associations, the government previously extended the cut-off date to opt for UPS by three months, until September 30, 2025. This extension provides more time for eligible individuals to make their decision.
The finance minister said that the government has moved to enhance the financial security of UPS beneficiaries. It has extended the benefit of 'Retirement gratuity and Death gratuity' under the provisions of the Central Civil Service (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) Rules, 2021, to Central Government employees covered by UPS.
The finance minister also clarified that the government has ensured parity in taxation, extending the same tax benefits to UPS as are available to NPS under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Benefits under UPS
Under this Unified Pension Scheme, the government will ensure that employees receive a pension equivalent to 50% of their salary. The government’s contribution to the pension scheme has increased from 14% to 18.5%.
The scheme guarantees government employees a pension equal to 50% of their average basic salary from the last 12 months preceding their retirement, provided they have completed a minimum of 25 years of service.
In the event of the pensioner's death, their family will receive 60% of the pension amount that was being disbursed at the time of the pensioner's passing. The scheme guarantees government employees a minimum monthly pension of ₹10,000 after retirement, provided they have completed a minimum of 10 years of service.
Notably, the assured pension, family pension, and minimum pension will be adjusted for inflation. This means that the payments will include dearness relief, which is based on the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), just like for current government employees.
A lump sum amount will be given at the time of superannuation, in addition to gratuity. Employees will receive 1/10th of their monthly salary (including pay and dearness allowance) for every six months of completed service at the time of retirement. This lump-sum payment will not affect the amount of the guaranteed pension.