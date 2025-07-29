Indian markets close higher as buying returns across sectors

CHENNAI: Benchmark Indian equity indices ended Tuesday’s session with strong gains, rebounding after a three-day losing streak. The BSE Sensex climbed 446.93 points or 0.55% to close at 81,337.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 140.20 points or 0.57% to settle at 24,821.10.

Market breadth remained positive with 2,492 stocks advancing, 1,501 declining, and 161 remaining unchanged on the BSE. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased by around Rs 2.84 lakh crore, reaching approximately Rs 451.59 lakh crore.

Gains were broad-based with all sectoral indices ending in the green. Notable strength was seen in metal, pharma, realty, oil & gas, and healthcare stocks. Among Sensex constituents, 20 of 30 stocks closed in the positive, led by Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, and Adani Ports, which gained up to 2.21%.

The broader markets also mirrored the upbeat sentiment, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index advancing 0.81% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 1.03%.

Volatility eased, with the India VIX falling 4.45% to close at 11.53, indicating reduced market uncertainty. The rally came amid value buying in blue-chip stocks and renewed investor interest following recent corrections.

Global cues, currency movements, and upcoming macroeconomic data, including the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, remain key factors for market direction in the coming days. The Indian rupee weakened slightly, closing near Rs 86.82 per dollar amid foreign fund outflows and a stronger US currency.