Rupee plunges to five-month low of 87.43 against dollar on tariff woes, rising oil prices

MUMBAI: The rupee, which was holding steady since March, has started weakening once again as sentiment soured following higher-than-expected tariff remarks by the US president and a surge in oil prices in the backdrop of the looming August 1 tariff deadline. The rupee plunged 0.72% at close at 87.43—the lowest since February 28.

The rupee got jittery Wednesday after US president Donald Trump indicated overnight that Indian goods might face a higher tariffs to the tune of 20-25% if New Delhi did not sew up a deal at the earliest. Trump followed it up by announcing a 25% tariff on Indian products after six rounds of bilateral talks failed to reach any conclusion yet.

Amidst the turmoil, the rupee ended the day at 87.4250 against the dollar, a sharp 61 paise depreciation from the previous close of 86.820. The spiking crude prices also put additional pressure on the currency, traders said, adding this is the lowest level the rupee has seen since February 28 this year. On February 10, the rupee had plunged to 88.95 and since then it has been on a comeback and closed March and April in the green.

The rupee opened weak at 87.12 against the dollar, and continued to weaken further through the session.

The rupee has depreciated 1.9% so far this month and 2.12% in this calendar year so far. This is the worst monthly fall since September 2022, when it fell 2.32%, according to a trader who quoted Bloomberg data.

Dilip Parmar, a senior research analyst at HDFC Securities, said today’s fall is the sharpest single-day decline since May 8. “The breaching of the psychological level of 87, coupled with a technical breakout, spurred greater dollar demand from importers and triggered short covering,” he said, and pegged the support level at 87, with resistance near 87.70.