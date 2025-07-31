Oil companies hoping trade talks with US can lead to lower tariff, ready to diversify purchases

NEW DELHI: As US President Donald Trump announces a 25% tariff on the import of Indian goods, Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) say they are awaiting the outcome of ongoing bilateral trade talks with the US. The oil refiners have said that they have sufficient supply and can diversify their crude purchases upon receiving directives from the government. According to officials, the companies are currently in a "wait and watch" mode, hoping that the trade talks will conclude favourably and that the tariff may be reduced.

In a social media post, President Trump on Wednesday, along with the 25% tariff, also revealed an additional penalty, effective August 1, due to India's continued purchases of energy and arms from Russia.

However, experts believe that while India can diversify its crude oil sourcing by increasing imports from traditional suppliers like Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reducing Russian crude in global markets would likely push up international oil prices, as Russian crude accounts for about 7% of global consumption.

Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA Ltd, is of the view that a significant spike in crude prices could increase India’s crude import bill and lead to under-recoveries on the sale of liquefied petroleum gas, petrol, and diesel for oil marketing companies. Additionally, a $10 per barrel increase in crude oil prices would raise the oil import bill by approximately $13–14 billion.