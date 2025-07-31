Oil companies hoping trade talks with US can lead to lower tariff, ready to diversify purchases

NEW DELHI: As US President Donald Trump announces a 25% tariff on the import of Indian goods, Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) say they are awaiting the outcome of ongoing bilateral trade talks with the US. The oil refiners have said that they have sufficient supply and can diversify their crude purchases upon receiving directives from the government. According to officials, the companies are currently in a "wait and watch" mode, hoping that the trade talks will conclude favourably and that the tariff may be reduced.
In a social media post, President Trump on Wednesday, along with the 25% tariff, also revealed an additional penalty, effective August 1, due to India's continued purchases of energy and arms from Russia.
However, experts believe that while India can diversify its crude oil sourcing by increasing imports from traditional suppliers like Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reducing Russian crude in global markets would likely push up international oil prices, as Russian crude accounts for about 7% of global consumption.
Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA Ltd, is of the view that a significant spike in crude prices could increase India’s crude import bill and lead to under-recoveries on the sale of liquefied petroleum gas, petrol, and diesel for oil marketing companies. Additionally, a $10 per barrel increase in crude oil prices would raise the oil import bill by approximately $13–14 billion.
India had significantly increased its purchases of Russian crude following the Russia–Ukraine conflict, driven by attractive discounts. Russia remained India’s largest oil supplier in the first half of 2025, accounting for 35% of total supplies.
Previously, Russian crude was available at a discount of $10–16 per barrel, but this has now narrowed to around $2.5–4 per barrel. “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high… Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine— all things not good!” Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Meanwhile, India has already increased its imports from the US, as per S&P Global Commodity Insights, India imported nearly 271,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from the US in the January-June 2025 period, a 51% increase from 180,000 bpd during the same period last year.
According to a report by Reuters, Indian oil refiners stopped buying Russian crude over the past week amid narrowing price discounts and renewed pressure from US President Donald Trump. The companies have not placed any purchase order for Russian crude last week.