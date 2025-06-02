Indices end in red on Monday despite a dramatic recovery from intraday

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets staged a dramatic recovery on Monday, bouncing back sharply from deep intraday losses, although the benchmark indices still closed slightly in the red. The BSE Sensex ended 77 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 81,374 after plunging as much as 719 points to hit an intraday low of 80,654. The NSE Nifty50 mirrored the trend, closing at 24,717, down 34 points or 0.14 per cent, after rebounding from a low of 24,526.

The early sell-off was triggered by a combination of global and domestic headwinds. Market sentiment took a hit after former US President Donald Trump announced fresh 50 per cent tariffs on steel imports—doubling the previous rate—which are set to come into effect from June 4. The move stoked fears of a renewed trade war environment, especially impacting metal and export-oriented sectors.

Adding to the gloom were rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, India’s growing Covid-19 caseload in certain regions, and continued uncertainty around foreign institutional investment (FII) flows. Investor caution also prevailed ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) monetary policy decision due later this week, with expectations divided over the central bank’s tone on inflation and growth.