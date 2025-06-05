Equity benchmarks end higher on rate cut hopes, pharma and realty rally

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets ended on a strong note on Thursday, June 5, as expectations of a potential interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted investor sentiment. Gains in pharmaceutical and realty stocks, coupled with supportive global cues—such as declining US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar—further buoyed market confidence.

After a cautious start, benchmark indices saw sharp gains in the second half of the session. The BSE Sensex closed at 81,442.19, up 443.79 points or 0.55%, after touching an intraday high of 81,911. The NSE Nifty50 advanced 130.7 points, or 0.53%, to settle at 24,750.90.

Broader Markets and Sectoral Performance

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks today with Nifty Midcap100 gaining 0.65%, and Nifty Smallcap100 rising 0.96%.

Sectorally, Nifty Realty led the rally with a jump of 1.75%, followed by Pharma (+1.28%) and Healthcare (+1.07%). Other sectors including Metal, IT, Energy, Financial Services, and Oil & Gas also ended in the green.

However, Nifty PSU Bank fell 0.58%, along with losses in Media and Auto sectors, indicating selective pressure in rate-sensitive and cyclical pockets.