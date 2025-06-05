Indian indices open mildly positive on Thursday

CHENNAI: Benchmark indices opened on a mildly positive note on Thursday, reflecting cautious optimism amid subdued global cues. The BSE Sensex rose by 137 points (0.17%) to hover around 81,136, while the Nifty50 inched up 38 points (0.15%) to 24,658 in early trade.

The top gainers today in the opening trade under Sensex were Eternal, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, M&M, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and NTPC.

While the key losers included Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Nestle India, HUL, Tata Motors and Titan.

Broader Markets & Sectoral Trends

Nifty MidCap 100 was up 0.36% on Thursday in the start, while Nifty SmallCap 100 rose mildly by 0.69%. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma was 1.0% up, led by gains in Dr Reddy’s Lab. Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG were also up by 0.5% and 0.1% respectively.