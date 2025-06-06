Neutral monetary policy stance means rates can go either way: RBI Governor

NEW DELHI: The Monetary policy committee’s decision to shift the monetary policy stance from ‘Accommodative’ to ‘Neutral’ has surprised the analysts more than the 50-bps repo rate cut against an expectation of a 25-bps cut.

The decision not only means a pause in the rate cut, it could actually mean a hike in rate if macroeconomic situations change. Speaking to the media after announcing the MPC decisions, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said that neutral (stance) will mean that it can go either way.

“It will depend on how the data comes in. If the growth is weaker, it can mean that it will go down. If the growth is good, inflation is going up, the repo rate can go up,” clarified the governor.

