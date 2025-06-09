Markets extend winning streak for fourth session on June 9; Sensex, Nifty close higher

CHENNAI: Indian equity benchmarks extended their winning streak to the fourth consecutive session on Monday, buoyed by positive global cues, robust domestic economic indicators, and supportive monetary policy measures.

The BSE Sensex closed at 82,445.21, up 256.22 points or 0.31%, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 25,103.20, gaining 100.15 points or 0.4% .

Key Drivers

Global Sentiment: Investor optimism was fueled by strong U.S. jobs data and progress in U.S.-India trade negotiations, particularly ahead of upcoming talks in London RBI Policy Measures: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implemented a larger-than-expected 50 basis point repo rate cut and a 100 basis point reduction in the cash reserve ratio, injecting liquidity into the banking system and boosting investor confidence .

Sectoral Performance: All major sectoral indices, except Realty, closed higher. The Nifty PSU Bank index emerged as the top gainer, rising 1.52%, driven by strong performances from public sector banks .