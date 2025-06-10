Rupee rises 8 paise to ₹85.58 against the dollar on Tuesday early trade

CHENNAI: The Indian rupee opened on a positive note, appreciating by 8 paise to ₹85.58 against the US dollar in early trade. This uptick was attributed to a positive opening in domestic equity markets and robust foreign capital inflows, reflecting investor confidence in the Indian economy.

Key factors influencing the rupee's movement

Domestic Equity Market Performance: The positive sentiment in Indian equities, with indices like the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex showing gains, contributed to the rupee's strength.

Foreign Capital Inflows: Strong inflows of foreign capital into Indian markets provided support to the rupee, indicating investor confidence.