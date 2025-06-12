Major relief for KYC updation as RBI allows BCs to do the job

MUMBAI: In a major relief to bank accountholders, the Reserve Bank has empowered banking correspondents (BCs) to update the KYC details in one’s bank account.

The central bank on Thursday issued relaxed guidelines regarding KYC updation by allowing banking correspondents who include NGOs, SHGs, MFIs and even local kirana shop owners.

Customers can submit self-declarations through BCs. Banks must give three advance intimation for KYC updates with a view to ease KYC updation and reducing service delays.

The changes come after the Reserve Bank has amended two processes related to know your customer (KYC) norms for ease and convenience of banking customers.

In a notification, it said now BCs are permitted to conduct updation or periodic KYC updation. Similarly the RBI also said that banks have to give at least three advance intimations including at least one intimation by letter, to customers for complying with the periodic KYC updation process.

Banks have been engaging banking correspondents who include NGOs, self-help groups (SHGs), micro finance institutions (MFIs) and other civil society organisations (CSOs) to act as their agents. Now even your corner shop owner is also empannelled as a BC, if he has got the necessary permission from the bank.