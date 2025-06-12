Sensex, Nifty end deep in the red; rupee weakens amid oil price surge

Crude Oil & Currency Impact

The Indian rupee closed weaker at 85.60 against the US dollar, down 7 paise from its previous close. The decline came amid renewed dollar buying by oil companies after Brent crude climbed past $70 per barrel, raising concerns over import costs and inflation.

According to analysts the rupee fell today as oil companies bought the dollar following the rise in oil prices.

The Dollar Index fell 0.43% to 99.20, offering some cushion to emerging market currencies, including the rupee.

Global Uncertainty

Risk-off sentiment in global markets amid geopolitical tensions and cautious stance ahead of US inflation data.

A sharp rebound in global crude prices renewed inflation concerns and weighed on oil-importing economies like India.

Additionally, investors await India’s CPI data and the US PPI report, both scheduled for Friday, for further policy cues.

The analysts warn that market participants are likely to stay cautious heading into Friday’s trading session, with inflation readings and global economic signals in focus. The rupee is expected to remain in a narrow range of 85.35 to 85.95, according to forex analysts.

Thursday's market slide reflects broader investor anxiety around global inflation and commodity price movements. The combination of falling equities and a softening rupee highlights the fragile risk sentiment in the current environment.