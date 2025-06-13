Iran-Israel conflict stalls market recovery as Sensex, Nifty fall again

India's equity market is facing heightened selling pressure as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated following an Israeli attack on Iranian soil. The strike and its ripple effects, including rising crude oil prices and global market volatility, have stalled the recovery seen in Indian equities since the April 2025 lows. Almost all the Asian and European exchanges closed in the red on Friday while American exchanges opened with sharp cuts.

“Rising tensions in the Middle East after Israel attacked Iran drove investors to safe-haven assets like gold as riskier equities continued to face a battering. This, along with fresh concerns of the US likely to impose unilateral tariffs over the next few weeks and higher valuations of domestic equities, resulted in consolidation of markets,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

After falling 1% each on Thursday, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell again on Friday. The Sensex settled 573.38 points or 0.70% lower at 81,118.60, and the Nifty was down 169.60 points or 0.68% at 24,718.60. India VIX spiked over 7%, reflecting heightened volatility and investor anxiety.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank index underperformed, shedding 1.18%, followed by losses in the Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank indices, which declined about 1% each. The broader market also remained under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices slipping 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.