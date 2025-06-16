India monitoring Israel-Iran tensions; has sufficient oil stocks: Puri

As the tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, India is keeping a close watch on the situation and reviewing developments on a daily basis, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. He also assured that India has sufficient oil reserves to manage any short-term disruptions.

“We are closely monitoring the evolving global scenario. At present, we have adequate oil stocks,” Puri told reporters. The Israel-Iran conflict has triggered volatility in global crude oil markets. On Friday, following a series of coordinated Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, oil prices saw their largest intraday spike in years. Brent Crude surged nearly 13% to $77.77 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) jumped 12.6% to $76.61 per barrel. Analysts at JPMorgan warned that continued escalation could push prices as high as $120 per barrel.

Iran retaliated with missile strikes toward Israel, one of which caused damage to the Haifa refinery, resulting in a partial shutdown. In response, Israel reportedly targeted key Iranian energy infrastructure, including the South Pars gas field—one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves.

These developments have raised concerns among global energy markets, particularly regarding the security of the Strait of Hormuz—a vital chokepoint through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil and 25% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows. Despite the rising tensions, Indian officials have maintained that the domestic supply situation remains stable. “There are no current disruptions in supply or transportation. The situation remains almost normal,” a senior government official said.