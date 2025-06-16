Indian indices open higher on positive GIFT Nifty and global cues

CHENNAI: Indian benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, are poised to open on a positive note on Monday, June 16, 2025, following favorable cues from the GIFT Nifty and global markets. As of early morning, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,779, indicating a positive start for Indian markets.

The Sensex opened over 200 points higher, while the Nifty50 surpassed the 24,750 mark, reflecting investor optimism.

Key Drivers

Global markets: Asian markets showed mixed performance, with Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi trading lower, while China's Shanghai Composite remained flat.

Crude oil prices: Brent crude oil prices remained elevated above $75 per barrel, influenced by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the Israel-Iran conflict.

Domestic factors: Investors are focusing on India's economic resilience, with expectations of stable interest rates from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and a favorable monsoon forecast.

Sectoral and Stock Highlights

Stocks such as Cipla, L&T, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, and Asian Paints are among the early gainers on the Nifty on Monday.

The Nifty50 is observing resistance around the 24,800 level, with support at 24,500. A breach of these levels could indicate further market direction.

However, there are risks such as global tensions, crude oil volatility to monitor to see the trend going forward.

The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict continues to be a significant risk factor, potentially impacting global oil supply and market stability.

Sustained high oil prices could affect inflation and corporate margins, influencing investor sentiment.

Analysts say that investors should remain cautious of geopolitical tensions and oil price fluctuations that could impact market dynamics.