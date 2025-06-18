Equity markets end slightly lower after volatile session

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets closed marginally lower on Wednesday (June 18), with the Sensex declining by 138.64 points (0.17%) to 81,444.66 and the Nifty 50 falling 41.35 points (0.17%) to 24,812.05. This marks the second consecutive day of losses for the benchmarks amid a volatile trading session.

The market opened today on a cautious note, influenced by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran. These developments led to a surge in global oil prices, which in turn exerted pressure on the Indian rupee and dampened investor sentiment.

Despite early losses, the indices managed to recover some ground during the session, supported by gains in banking stocks. However, sectors such as Information Technology (IT) and Metals weighed on the indices, leading to the marginal declines at the close.