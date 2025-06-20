Sensex rallies 1,046 points, Nifty breaks 25,000 as markets rebound strongly

CHENNAI: Ending a week of significant volatility, Indian markets closed on Friday on a strikingly positive note. The Sensex surged around 1,046 points, finishing strong after snapping a three-day decline. The Nifty 50 also rebounded robustly, surpassing 25,100 and breaking past the 25,000 mark—closing near the day’s highs.

Key catalysts behind the rally included Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stimulus measures, favorable global tailwinds, a resumption of foreign investor inflows, and sectoral leadership.

The apex bank unveiled eased provisioning rules for infrastructure and project financing, effective from October 2025. This announcement boosted financial and PSU bank stocks.

The US Federal Reserve’s signaling of two interest-rate cuts in 2025 softened global financial conditions. Additionally, a weakening US dollar increased investor appetite for emerging-market stocks like India.

Foreign institutional investor (FII) buying gained momentum, further supporting market sentiment. Financial services led the gains with approximately 0.5% growth, while banking and auto stocks propelled the rally with gains of around 0.8% and 3%, respectively.

However, escalating tensions in the Middle East (Israel–Iran) capped upside potential, keeping investors cautious.