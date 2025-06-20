West Asia crisis: India braces for ripple effects

he ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, if further escalated, could significantly impact not only India’s oil sector but also broader trade with both nations.

While India’s direct trade with Israel and Iran is relatively small — accounting for less than 1% of its total trade in the last fiscal year -- some key sectors may be impacted. It could particularly affect exports such as basmati rice, fertilisers and diamonds (both cut and polished), says a report by rating agency Crisil.

The military escalation between the two countries has already contributed to volatility in global crude oil markets. If crude oil prices remain elevated over a longer period, India Inc.’s profitability may take a hit, says Crisil.

Prolonged uncertainty could drive up air and sea freight costs, as well as insurance premiums for trade-dependent sectors. India’s major export to Iran is basmati rice, while trade with Israel is more diversified — covering fertilisers, diamonds, and electrical equipment. In FY25, Iran and Israel together accounted for roughly 14% of India’s total basmati rice exports.

India’s exports to Israel totaled just over $2 billion in FY25, while exports to Iran were nearly $1.2 billion. Exports to Israel, which has seen continuous tensions since Hamas attack on Gaza strip on 7 October 2023.

Exports to Israel already plummeted by half in FY25 due to internal strife. Exports to Iran in FY25 remained flat with 1.22% growth, but if the current situation prolongs, trade with the country may suffer further. India

exports rice, organic chemicals, precious metals and machinery and mechanical appliances.