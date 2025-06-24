Indian indices end flat on Tuesday after early gains

CHENNAI: Smashing early gains of over 1,100 points to breach the 83,000 level amid optimism over the Iran‑Israel ceasefire, India's BSE Sensex ended the day on Tuesday at 158 points higher, flatlining around 82,000. Still, it was roughly 852 points off its intraday high.

Nifty 50 also peaked above 25,225 during the session before settling at 25,044—up 72 points (0.29%) today, sustaining the closure above the important 25,000 psychological level, rising about 0.3%.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel, reportedly brokered by US President Trump, triggered a sharp drop in oil prices, lifting sentiment across global and Indian markets.

Oil Prices & Currency Impacts

Brent crude fell nearly 3% further easing inflation concerns, prompting a 0.6% ₹ appreciation to ~86.22 against the dollar.

Sectoral Moves

Oil & gas and airlines rebounded strongly: IOC, BPCL, InterGlobe Aviation up ~3–4%. Ports like Adani Ports surged (over 4%) given its exposure to Israel’s Haifa port, and upstream oil stocks (ONGC, Oil India) lagged, off ~2–4% due to falling crude.