Sensex, Nifty jump on easing middle east tensions after Trump ceasefire move

CHENNAI: Indian stock market indices opened significantly higher amid easing Iran-Israel tensions after US President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between the two. BSE Sensex surged around 1.06%, opening at 82,764, up approximately 818–900 points—mirroring reports of an 818-point jump to 82,715 and Reuters data showing 82,764 at 9:17 a.m. IST

NSE Nifty 50 rose about 1.03%, starting near 25,208–25,229, consistent with stated figures

All 13 major sectors opened in the green, with mid- and small-cap indices up ~0.9%.

The primary catalyst for the spike was President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, easing regional tensions. This led to decline in oil prices, positive Asian market sentiment (MSCI Asia ex-Japan up more than 1.5%)

Month-to-Date and Broader Context

Despite the prior day’s 0.6% dip amid foreign outflows, the Nifty remains 1% up for June, and gains spread across all sectors, with strength in banking, IT, and energy. Mid- and small-cap stocks also rallied ~0.9%.

Nifty and Bank Nifty futures are trading with minor discounts—hinting at measured optimism ahead of the June monthly expiry