Markets close higher on global optimism; Sensex, Nifty gain

CHENNAI: Indian equities ended Wednesday on a strong note, supported by a calm global backdrop and improving investor sentiment. Oil prices rose modestly, and previously underperforming sectors found their footing, with room for further gains if external risks remain muted.

The BSE Sensex surged 700.40 points (0.85%) to close at 82,755.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 200.40 points (0.80%) to settle at 25,244.75.

Top gainers from the Sensex pack included Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Power Grid, TCS, and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank were among the key laggards.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel lifted global risk appetite, sparking gains in equity markets worldwide. Positive global cues also helped boost sentiment and triggered inflows into emerging markets like India.

India outperformed most of its Asian peers on Wednesday. South Korea and Japan posted moderate gains, while Hong Kong, China, and Australia saw more cautious moves.

The KOSPI gained between 0.65% and 1.1%, supported by strength in semiconductor and auto stocks, but still lagged India’s near-1% rise.

Japan’s Nikkei rose around 0.6%, reflecting broader global optimism.