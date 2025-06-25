Markets close higher on global optimism; Sensex, Nifty gain

CHENNAI: Indian equities ended Wednesday on a strong note, supported by a calm global backdrop and improving investor sentiment. Oil prices rose modestly, and previously underperforming sectors found their footing, with room for further gains if external risks remain muted.
The BSE Sensex surged 700.40 points (0.85%) to close at 82,755.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 200.40 points (0.80%) to settle at 25,244.75.
Top gainers from the Sensex pack included Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Power Grid, TCS, and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank were among the key laggards.
A ceasefire between Iran and Israel lifted global risk appetite, sparking gains in equity markets worldwide. Positive global cues also helped boost sentiment and triggered inflows into emerging markets like India.
India outperformed most of its Asian peers on Wednesday. South Korea and Japan posted moderate gains, while Hong Kong, China, and Australia saw more cautious moves.
The KOSPI gained between 0.65% and 1.1%, supported by strength in semiconductor and auto stocks, but still lagged India’s near-1% rise.
Japan’s Nikkei rose around 0.6%, reflecting broader global optimism.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite traded in a narrow range, weighed down by regulatory and trade-related uncertainties.
Australia’s ASX 200 slipped, dragged lower by weakness in raw material stocks, in contrast to India’s risk-on momentum.
Commodities Outlook
Brent crude rose 1.21% to close at $67.95 per barrel, reflecting ongoing supply concerns despite the easing of geopolitical tensions.
This midweek rally extends the bullish trend seen throughout June, echoing similar recoveries driven by geopolitical developments. In May, rallies were also triggered by a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and signs of easing in US–China trade tensions—highlighting how external peace developments continue to drive investor confidence.