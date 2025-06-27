Indian markets close the week on a strong note with broad gains and subdued volatility

All NSE indices closed higher except Consumer Durables, Realty, IT, and FMCG. The Oil & Gas sector led gains with a 1.19% increase.

In a healthy market breadth, 1,681 stocks gained, while 1,229 declined and 76 remained unchanged on the NSE. 86 stocks reached fresh 52-week highs; 24 touched new 52-week lows.

While, 105 stocks hit upper-circuit limits, compared to 40 on the lower circuit. Total market cap on NSE reached ₹5.32 trillion.

India VIX, the market’s volatility gauge, closed lower at 12.39, marking a 1.6% decline. This subdued VIX suggests ongoing calm, but experts caution that low volatility can precede sudden moves Global Context & Investor

Outlook

Implied volatility across Nifty options remains steady between 13.5–15.5%, reflecting a cautiously optimistic market amid global uncertainties such as US tariff talks and election news .

A subdued India VIX (about 12) typically signals low fear, encouraging investors to build positions—but also warns of potential complacency, and the calm backdrop warrants caution—markets may shift rapidly if global or domestic variables change.