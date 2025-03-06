Market shows signs of recovery as Sensex, Nifty gain 2% in last two sessions

India’s equity market is showing signs of recovery after facing severe selling pressure over the last one month and recording continuous declines since late September 2024. The two benchmark indices—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50—have gained 2% in the past two sessions, rekindling hopes of a turnaround among investors.

The fresh gains come as global cues improved after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his tariff stance on automakers from Canada and Mexico. Additionally, an improvement in the Chinese economy provided a much-needed boost to metal stocks, while a fall in crude oil prices also lifted sentiment.

At Thursday’s close, the Sensex was up 609.86 points or 0.83% at 74,340.09, and the Nifty was up 207.40 points or 0.93% at 22,544.70. On Wednesday, the two indices had gained more than 1% each. The broader market also showed strength on Thursday, with the BSE Small Cap index rising nearly 1.63% and the BSE Midcap index up by 0.65%.

“A key driver of today’s gains was China’s GDP growth forecast, which lifted sentiment. Beijing set a 5% growth target for 2025, despite ongoing trade tensions with the US. This optimism translated into a 2.3% surge in Nifty Metals, reflecting investor confidence in global economic resilience,” said Sundar Kewat, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Ashika Institutional Equity.

In the U.S., Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico forced the auto industry to reassess production strategies. However, the White House provided temporary relief, announcing a one-month exemption for vehicles complying with USMCA’s rules of origin. Trump also hinted at a potential 30-day pause on tariffs, contingent on automakers expanding production in the US.

Overall, a combination of upbeat global trends and favorable policy developments fueled today’s rally, keeping Indian equities firmly in positive territory, added Kewat.