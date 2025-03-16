Nifty likely to trade in 22,200-22,700 range amid want of positive cues

The equity markets are expected to remain in a consolidation phase, with the Nifty50 likely remain within a well-defined range of 22,200 to 22,700. The index has been struggling to break past key resistance levels amid persistent global uncertainties and cautious investor sentiment. Without a decisive breakout, the near-term outlook suggests continued range-bound movement, punctuated by volatile intraday swings.

According to analysts, the immediate levels to watch are the psychological barrier at 22,500 and the critical resistance zone of 22,650–22,700. A decisive move above these levels could trigger a short-covering rally toward 23,000. On the downside, the 22,200–22,300 zone remains a key support band. A breach below 22,200 could open the doors for a deeper correction, with potential targets at 22,000 and even 21,964 in the worst-case scenario.

Osho Krishnan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, says: “The zone of 22,650-22,700, representing a confluence of the 20 Day exponential moving average (DEMA) and the bearish gap on the weekly chart, seems a formidable obstacle for the benchmark index. A decisive breakout could potentially generate some upward momentum in the upcoming week. Conversely, the subzone 22,300-22,250 is projected to serve as a robust line of defense.”

For the upcoming sessions, the broader sentiment remains cautious. Global uncertainties, especially around interest rates and geopolitical tensions, continue to weigh on risk appetite. As a result, traders are likely to favor a ‘buy on dips and sell on rallies’ approach until a clear breakout or breakdown is confirmed.

The markets wrapped up the truncated week on a muted note, with the Nifty50 declining by 0.69%. Despite starting the week with a mildly positive tone, selling pressure intensified, particularly in midcap and smallcap stocks. The benchmark index closed at 22,397.20, losing 0.33% on the final day of trade.

Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst at SAMCO Securities, noted: “Nifty has repeatedly failed to surpass its crucial resistance zone, resulting in choppy price action and heightened indecision. This reflects a cautious market approach, hinting at a consolidation phase.”

Declines were led by Auto, IT, and realty sectors, while select PSU banks managed to close in positive territory. Cash market volumes were also subdued, falling 15% from the previous day, signalling weak participation.