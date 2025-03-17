Income tax disclosures in new fiscal year

Come April 1, 2025, changes in the income tax slabs will come into effect under the new tax regime. While it is up to individual taxpayers to choose between the old and new tax regimes, the government has introduced various incentives, including nil tax liability for those who are earning up to Rs 12 lakh, in order to encourage the adoption of the new tax regime.

Disclosures under new, old regimes

There are certain disclosures that need to be made by taxpayers under both the regime that include all bank accounts and interests: Taxpayers need to clearly state their bank accounts number and also interest earned on savings accounts should be mentioned. It is not necessary to report dormant accounts and one primary account needs to be selected for receiving refunds, if any.

They need to disclose their unlisted shares, directorship/partnership, assets and liabilities, apart from foreign assets or income if any.

Disclosures under old tax regime

Harsh Bhuta, Partner at Bhuta Shah & Co LLP said under the old tax regime, taxpayers must disclose additional details due to various exemptions and deductions available. These include:

Deductions: Section 80C (investments), 80D (health insurance), 80E (education loan interest), 80G (donations)

Allowances & Exemptions: House Rent Allowance (HRA) claims (rent paid, landlord details), Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) exemption (travel expenses)

Other Disclosures: Home loan interest (Section 24b), set-off and carry-forward of house property losses, exempt allowances (education, transport), and perquisites

"In contrast, the new tax regime offers lower tax rates but disallows most deductions and exemptions, requiring only basic income disclosure. Since benefits like HRA, LTA, and Chapter VI-A deductions are not applicable, compliance is simpler," he said.

If a taxpayer prefers the old tax regime, House Rent Allowance (HRA) is exempted under section 10(13A). However, this exemption is not available in the new tax regime. In this case, rent receipts should be included and it should have the landlord's name, rent amount, payment date and address.

One of the common exemptions is Leave Travel Allowance or Concession. This exemption is also available for LTA received from a former employer. It can be claimed for any two years and applies only for domestic travel.

In the new tax regime, Chapter-VIA deductions cannot be claimed, except deduction u/s 80CCD(2)/80CCH/80JJAA as per the provision of Section 115BAC of the Income Tax Act, 1961. (Chapter-VI A includes section 80C, 80D, 80DD, 80G etc.)