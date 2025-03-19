Fitch slashes world, US growth; predicts recession in Canada and Mexico

MUMBAI: Rating agency Fitch Ratings has slashed the global growth forecast for 2025 to 2.3% from 2.9% projected in December and that of the US by 40 bps to 1.7% due to the ongoing tariff war. The agency, while warning of a spike in inflation in the US and the resultant tight monetary policy, has also warned of deep recession in Mexico and Canada as they export almost 75% of their entire shipments to the US.

The ongoing global trade war will reduce the US and world growth, push up inflation in the world’s largest economy and delay Federal Reserve’s rate cuts, Fitch’s chief economist Brian Coulton said in a note Wednesday, while remaining silent on the impact of the tariff war on India.

“We’ve cut our US 2025 growth forecast to 1.7% from 2.1% in the December outlook and our 2026 forecast to 1.5% from 1.7%. These rates are well below trend and down from almost 3% annual growth in 2023 and 2024.

“The trade war will impact global growth to the tune of 60 bps and we expect world growth to slow to 2.3% this year, well below trend and down from 2.9% in 2024. This is a downward revision that reflects broad-based reductions in developed and emerging economies. Growth will remain weak at 2.2% in 2026,” Coulton said.

The only silver-lining is the fiscal easing in China and Germany which will cushion the impact of higher US import tariffs, but growth in the Eurozone as a whole will still be a lot weaker this year than the December forecast, he added.