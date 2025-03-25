Maruti Suzuki receives Rs 2,966 crore draft tax assessment order for FY22

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) has received a Draft Assessment Order for the financial year 2021-22 from the Income Tax Authority wherein it faces a Rs 2,566 crore tax disallowance proposal. The company received the order on Monday ( March 24, 2025).

“The company has received a draft Assessment Order for the FY 2021-22 wherein certain additions/ disallowances amounting to Rs 29,66 crore with respect to returned income (the income disclosed by the Company in is Income Tax return) have been proposed,” said Maruti Suzuki in an exchange filing,

The carmaker said that it will file its objections before the Dispute Resolution Panel. It added that there is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the Company due to this draft Assessment Order.

India's tax authorities have also demanded the Indian unit of Korean electronics major Samsung and its local executives to pay $601 million (Rs 5,152 crore) as back taxes and penalties for allegedly evading tariffs whilst importing essential telecommunications equipment.

These actions by tax authorities comes amid India's stricter oversight of foreign companies.

In February, German auto giant Volkswagen sued the Indian government over a $1.4 billion tax demand issued in September 2023, accusing the automaker of evading duties by importing vehicles as separate parts.