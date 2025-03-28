NSE defers Monday expiry plan post-SEBI consultation paper

MUMBAI: A day after the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a consultation paper seeking to fix weekly equity and index derivatives expiries to Tuesdays and Thursdays, the largest bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) has deferred its plan to change the expiry day of all index and stock derivatives to Mondays from Thursdays until further notice.

The shift, which was scheduled to take effect from April 4, would have seen all index and stock derivative contracts move from Thursdays to Mondays. Earlier this month, the NSE, which has the world’s largest derivatives volumes, had announced that Nifty weekly contracts, currently expiring on Thursdays, would be shifted to Mondays. Additionally, the expiry of monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly Nifty contracts would have been changed from the last Thursday of the month to the last Monday.

However, following the SEBI's consultation paper issued late Thursday evening, the exchange decided to delay the implementation of this change until further notice.