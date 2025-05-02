Wall Street opens higher following a stronger-than-expected report on the US job market

NEW YORK: Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following a stronger-than-expected report on the US job market. The S&P 500 climbed 1% in early trading Friday, putting the index on track for a ninth straight day of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 447 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.9%. Employers added 177,000 jobs in April, more than forecast. However the latest job figures don't yet reflect the effects on the economy of President Donald Trump's across-the-board tariffs against America's trading partners. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

Even before this news, Wall Street was poised to open with gains on Friday morning after China's Commerce Ministry said Beijing is evaluating overtures from the US regarding President Donald Trump's tariffs.

