Reliance Industries withdraws 'Operation Sindoor' trade mark application

Reliance Industries on Thursday withdrew its trademark application for the phrase ‘Operation Sindoor’, saying it was mistakenly filed by a 'junior employee'. The move came a day after four applications—one of them from Reliance—were submitted to the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks to use the name for entertainment services like audio and video content.

