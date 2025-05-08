Reliance Industries withdraws 'Operation Sindoor' trade mark application

Reliance Industries on Thursday withdrew its trademark application for the phrase ‘Operation Sindoor’, saying it was mistakenly filed by a 'junior employee'. The move came a day after four applications—one of them from Reliance—were submitted to the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks to use the name for entertainment services like audio and video content.
The applications were submitted between 10:42 AM and 6:27 PM on May 7 under Class 41 of the Nice Classification. This category covers services such as education and training, film and media production, live events, digital content delivery, publishing, and cultural or sports activities.
Class 41 is commonly used by OTT platforms, production companies, broadcasters, and event organizers. The filings suggest that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was possibly being considered as a title for a film, web series, or documentary.
"Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery." Reliance said in statement on Thursday.
Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation, the company said.