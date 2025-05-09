Sensex, Nifty cracks 1% as India-Pakistan tension escalates 

The Indian equity market faced intense selling pressure on Friday as geopolitical tensions flared following Pakistan's missile strikes targeting several Indian cities. The missiles were successfully intercepted by Indian air defense units, but the escalation triggered blackouts in border towns and heightened fears of a full-scale war between the two nations.

As of 12 PM, the BSE Sensex plummeted 801.31 points (1%) to 79,533.50, while the Nifty50 dropped 237.25 points (0.98%) to 24,036.55. In the opening deals, the Sensex hit a low of 78,968 and Nifty hit a low of 23,936. Except for L&T India, Tata Motors and SBI, then remaining 27 stocks in the Sensex pack were trading in the red. ICICI Bank, Powergrid, UltraTech were under severe selling pressure.

Broader markets also witnessed sharp declines with the Midcap and Smallcap indices falling about 1% each.