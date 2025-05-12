Char Dham Yatra continues smoothly in Uttarakhand; helicopter services also Operational

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that the state government is fully committed to ensuring the smooth, safe, and well-organized operation of the Char Dham Yatra. The safety of pilgrims is the government’s top priority.

The Chief Minister informed that the Char Dham Yatra is being conducted safely across the state. Security arrangements along the travel routes are tight, and helicopter services are also operating smoothly.

The Chief Minister has directed that all secretaries be sent periodically for on-ground inspection of the Char Dham travel routes, so that the real situation can be assessed and necessary improvements ensured. He has instructed the Chief Secretary to issue appropriate directions in this regard.

Dhami emphasized that the real-time monitoring system of the yatra should be made even more effective, so that any emergency situation can be addressed immediately. He also directed all concerned departments to complete all preparations before the upcoming monsoon season.

Additionally, the Chief Minister stressed strengthening security and arrangements for other religious pilgrimages taking place in the state.

The state government is making continuous efforts to make the Char Dham Yatra a memorable, safe, and convenient experience for devotees.

(This is a press release by the Uttarakhand Government.)