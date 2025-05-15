Indian stock markets close higher on eased trade tensions with US

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets ended higher on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump announced that India had agreed to lower tariffs on American goods, easing trade tensions between the two countries.
The BSE Sensex rose 1,200.18 points, or 1.48%, to close at 82,530.74, after touching an intraday high of 82,718.14. Out of the 30 Sensex stocks, 29 ended in the green, with IndusInd Bank being the only one to fall, down 0.24%. The rally was led by Tata Motors (up 4.16%), followed by HCL Technologies (3.37%), Eternal (2.22%), and Adani Ports (2.19%).
The Nifty50 index also performed strongly, closing above the 25,000 mark at 25,062.10, up 395.20 points or 1.6%. During the day, it traded between 24,494.45 and 25,116.25.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 gained 0.70% and 0.54%, respectively. All NSE sectoral indices ended the day in positive territory.
The India VIX, a measure of market volatility, dropped 1.93% to settle at 16.89. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty were the top gainers, each rising 1.92%. Other notable gainers included Nifty Metal (1.74%), IT (1.16%), Private Bank (1.09%), Financial Services (1.29%), and Bank Nifty (1.01%).