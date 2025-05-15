Indian stock markets close higher on eased trade tensions with US

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets ended higher on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump announced that India had agreed to lower tariffs on American goods, easing trade tensions between the two countries.

The BSE Sensex rose 1,200.18 points, or 1.48%, to close at 82,530.74, after touching an intraday high of 82,718.14. Out of the 30 Sensex stocks, 29 ended in the green, with IndusInd Bank being the only one to fall, down 0.24%. The rally was led by Tata Motors (up 4.16%), followed by HCL Technologies (3.37%), Eternal (2.22%), and Adani Ports (2.19%).