Trump asks Apple to halt iPhone manufacturing in India; claims New Delhi agrees to charge 'no tariffs'

NEW DELHI: In a move that could jeopardize India’s ambitions to become a hub for iPhone manufacturing, US President Donald Trump said he has asked Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook to stop producing iPhones in the country. Trump also described India as one of the highest tariff nations in the world, making it "very hard to sell" products there.

The US President made the remarks during a business roundtable in Doha, Qatar, as part of his Middle East tour.

“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday. I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good. You are coming up with $500 billion but now I hear you are building all over India. I don’t want you building in India. You can build in India, if you want to take care of India because India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world so it is very hard to sell in India,” said Trump.

His statement came after Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on May 2 that the majority of iPhones to be sold in the United States during the June 2025 quarter (April to June) will be manufactured in India.

Notably, Trump had on Monday claimed that the US used trade as leverage to broker peace between India and Pakistan.

“We helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said, ‘Come on, we’re going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let’s stop it. Let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade,’” Trump had claimed referring to US discussions with India and Pakistan.