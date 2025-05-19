China's economy slows in April as tariff war blues hit retail sales, housing and investment

China's economy showed signs of slowing in April as President Donald Trump’s trade war took a toll, with retail sales, property and investment coming in weaker than economists had forecast.

Industrial production slowed as Trump's painfully high tariffs of up to 145%, and 125% retaliatory duties imposed by Beijing, took effect and shipments were curtailed.

National Statistics Bureau spokesperson Fu Linghui said the general trend was positive though he pointed to "external shocks" that had gained intensity.

"It should also be noted that there are still many outside unstable and uncertain factors, and the foundation for the continued recovery and improvement of the national economy needs to be further consolidated," Fu said.

Here are a few key indicators reported Monday.