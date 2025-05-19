France accused of helping Nestlé hide illegal treatment of bottled mineral water

PARIS: The French government "at the highest level" covered up a scandal over the treatment of mineral water by food giant Nestle, including the iconic Perrier brand, a Senate investigation said Monday.

In recent years the Swiss food and drinks conglomerate has been under pressure over its Perrier and other brands as EU regulations strictly limit what treatments are allowed for any product marketed as natural mineral water.

"In addition to Nestle Waters' lack of transparency, it is important to highlight the state's lack of transparency, both towards local and European authorities and towards the French people," said the Senate report.

The report follows a six-month-long Senate inquiry involving more than 70 hearings.

"This concealment is part of a deliberate strategy, addressed at the first interministerial meeting on natural mineral waters on October 14, 2021," said the report.

"Nearly four years later, transparency has still not been achieved," said the report.

One of the most famous mineral waters in the world, traditionally served on ice with a slice of lemon and obtained from a source in southern France, Perrier was acquired by Nestle in the early 1990s.