Supreme Court dismisses Vodafone-Idea, Airtel writ petitions seeking AGR interest waiver

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Monday (May 19) dismissed a writ petition filed by telecom companies Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharati Airtel, challenging the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) calculation of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, legal news portal Bar & Bench posted on its X handle.

The companies had sought a waiver of interest and penalty components associated with its AGR liabilities. The court's ruling upholds the financial obligations levied on Vi, stemming from a protracted legal battle over the definition and calculation of AGR, which includes license fees and spectrum usage charges owed to the government.

AGR is a metric used to determine the revenue that telecom operators must share with the government in the form of spectrum usage charges or licensing charges.

Vodafone filed its petition seeking the interest waiver on AGR early last week, and followed by Bharti Airtel on Friday.

The dismissal of the curative petition has significant financial implications for Vodafone Idea. Currently, Vi's AGR liabilities reportedly amount to ₹70,320 crore, a substantial burden on the company's financial health. The company's debt profile is also at precarious level. As of the first quarter of FY25, Vodafone Idea reported a total debt of ₹2.09 trillion, which includes deferred spectrum charges and AGR dues .

Financial strategists project that Vodafone Idea's debt repayment obligations will commence in FY 2026, with negative cash flow expected to persist until financial year 2031.