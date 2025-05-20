Rupee opens lower as market awaits directional triggers

CHENNAI: The Indian Rupee opened weaker on Tuesday, snapping a two-day streak of gains amid a lack of fresh domestic or global triggers. The currency began the session at 85.48 per US dollar, 8 paise lower than Monday’s close of 85.40. So far in 2025, the rupee has depreciated by approximately 0.3%, according to Bloomberg data.

Market Drivers and Sentiment

Analysts attribute the muted movement to a dearth of strong directional cues. According to them, the rupee is expected to remain rangebound between 85.25 and 85.75 throughout the day, despite some dollar-buying interest triggered by a decline in U.S. bond yields.

The Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, was slightly lower at 100.36, reflecting continued pressure after Moody’s Ratings downgraded U.S. sovereign debt from AAA to AA1. The downgrade—driven by concerns over rising debt levels and fiscal uncertainty—has capped the dollar’s gains.