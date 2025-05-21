Indian equities rebound on Wednesday after yesterday’s sharp sell-off

CHENNAI: Indian equities rebounded on Wednesday after yesterday’s sharp sell-off, although momentum remained restrained in the absence of strong directional triggers. The BSE Sensex rose 392 points or 0.48% at 81,579, while the NSE Nifty advanced 116 points or 0.47% at 24,800.
Market Highlights
The rebound comes a day after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded Indian equities worth a massive ₹10,016 crore, dragging benchmarks sharply lower on Tuesday.
Today’s gains were led by defensive and consumer-oriented stocks, while broader market indices underperformed.
Wednesday's top gainers on Sensex include Sun Pharma (+1.5%), Nestle India (+1.3%) Ultratech Cement (+1.2%), HUL (+1.1%), HDFC Bank (+0.9%), Tata Motors (+0.7%), Maruti Suzuki (+0.5%).
While key stocks that dragged the Sensex were Reliance Industries (-0.6%), Bajaj Finance (-0.5%), Kotak Bank (-0.4%), Adani Ports (-0.3%), IndusInd Bank (-0.3%).
Sectoral Trends
Nifty Pharma surged 1.4%, supported by gains in Sun Pharma and other defensives. Nifty IT slipped 0.4%, continuing under pressure amid concerns over global tech demand. While the broader markets lagged were Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 -- both fell 0.1%.
Primary Market Activity
Belrise Industries IPO opened for subscription today, attracting investor interest given its presence in the fast-evolving automotive components segment.
Borana Weaves IPO entered its Day 2 of subscription, continuing to draw moderate interest.
Earnings Watch: Q4 Results Today
Several major companies are slated to report quarterly earnings today. These stocks include ONGC, NTPC Green Energy, Power Finance Corp, Oil India, Interglobe Aviation, IndusInd Bank, GMM Pfaudler, National Aluminium, Ircon, UNO Minda, Mankind Pharma, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Dishman Carbogen and others.
These earnings outcomes will likely guide market sentiment for the rest of the week.
Outlook
According to analysts, despite today’s modest rebound, markets remain cautious ahead of more Q4 earnings and macroeconomic signals. Volatility is expected to persist as FIIs continue to reduce exposure.