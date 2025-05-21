Indian equities rebound on Wednesday after yesterday’s sharp sell-off

CHENNAI: Indian equities rebounded on Wednesday after yesterday’s sharp sell-off, although momentum remained restrained in the absence of strong directional triggers. The BSE Sensex rose 392 points or 0.48% at 81,579, while the NSE Nifty advanced 116 points or 0.47% at 24,800.

Market Highlights

The rebound comes a day after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded Indian equities worth a massive ₹10,016 crore, dragging benchmarks sharply lower on Tuesday.

Today’s gains were led by defensive and consumer-oriented stocks, while broader market indices underperformed.

Wednesday's top gainers on Sensex include Sun Pharma (+1.5%), Nestle India (+1.3%) Ultratech Cement (+1.2%), HUL (+1.1%), HDFC Bank (+0.9%), Tata Motors (+0.7%), Maruti Suzuki (+0.5%).

While key stocks that dragged the Sensex were Reliance Industries (-0.6%), Bajaj Finance (-0.5%), Kotak Bank (-0.4%), Adani Ports (-0.3%), IndusInd Bank (-0.3%).