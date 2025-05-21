Sensex Jumps 410 Points as Indian markets recover sharply on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets staged a strong recovery on Wednesday, reversing a three-day losing streak. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed higher, buoyed by buying interest in blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, along with positive cues from Asian markets.

The 30-share index surged 410.19 points (0.51%) to settle at 81,596.63. During the day, it touched an intraday high of 82,021.64, up 835.2 points (1.02%).

While, the 50-share index gained 129.55 points (0.52%) to close at 24,813.45.

Investor sentiment was lifted by a rebound in banking and IT stocks, which led the rally. The market capitalization of BSE-listed companies increased by nearly ₹4 lakh crore during the session.

Sectoral Highlights

Banking stocks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank rose over 1% each, supported by strong Q4 results. HDFC Bank reported a 6.7% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹17,616 crore, while ICICI Bank's net profit grew by 5.3% sequentially.