Centre receives Rs 2.69 lakh crore bonanza from RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the transfer of Rs 2.69 lakh crore as surplus to the Centre for the accounting year 2024-25. This is lower than the Rs 3 lakh crore estimated by many analysts. However, the amount is still much higher than the Rs 2.11 lakh crore transferred by the RBI to the government last year.

The Union Budget has estimated Rs 2.6 lakh crore as dividend from RBI and PSBs in FY26 against Rs 2.3 lakh crore in FY25.

The decision was made in the 616th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the RBI on Friday in Mumbai under the chairmanship of governor Sanjay Malhotra. The Board reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario, including risks to the outlook. The Board also discussed the working of the RBI during the financial year April 2024 – March 2025 and approved the bank’s annual report and financial statements for 2024-25.