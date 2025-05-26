Equity derivative expiries only on Tuesdays, Thursdays: Sebi

NEW DELHI: Ending days of speculation, capital market regulator – the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) – has said that expiries of all equity derivatives contracts of an exchange will be uniformly limited to either Tuesday or Thursday.

Every exchange will continue to be allowed one weekly benchmark index options contract on their chosen day (Tuesday or Thursday).

Besides benchmark index options contracts, all other equity derivatives contracts – all benchmark index futures contracts, non-benchmark index futures/options contracts, and all single stock futures and options contracts -- will be offered with a minimum tenor of one month, and the expiry will be in the last week of every month on their chosen day (that is last Tuesday or last Thursday of the month).

Exchanges will now require Sebi’s prior approval to launch or modify any contract expiry or settlement day.

The market regulator came up with its decision after receiving feedback on a consultation paper floated in March this year.