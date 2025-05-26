Indian equity benchmarks close higher on Monday

CHENNAI: Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on Monday (May 26), tracking strong global cues and sectoral support across Auto, IT, and Metal stocks. Positive sentiment was reinforced after US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the trade talks deadline with the European Union, easing immediate global trade concerns and lifting investor confidence.

BSE Sensex today settled 455.3 points or 0.56% up to close at 82,176.45, after hitting an intraday high of 700 points at 82,492.

NSE Nifty50 advanced 148 points or 0.60% to end at 25,001.15, reclaiming the psychological 25,000-mark for the first time in over two weeks.

Broader Markets:

The broader market also registered gains. Nifty Midcap 100 going up 0.67% and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.37%.

These gains reflect continued investor interest in mid- and small-cap counters amid improving liquidity conditions and favorable earnings expectations.