Hostilities with Pak suspended, but it's not business as usual yet

Though hostilities with Pakistan have been suspended, it is not business as usual. Following security concerns expressed by the Union government, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has revoked the security clearance of Istanbul-based airport ground handling firm, Celebi Airport Services India.

Celebi, an old player in airport services, and with 10,000 employees in India, now faces the prospect of being ousted from the 9 airports it had ongoing contracts. The trigger has been Turkey’s undiluted support for Pakistan. Not only did Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greet the Pakistani PM Shebaz Sharif as “his brother”, but he ensured a steady supply of Turkey's advanced Bayraktar drones launched on India.

In its defense, Celebi has said it has no political affiliations, that it is not a Turkish government organization, and it is not owned by Turkish capital. The company points out it is in existence since 1958 as a global airport services firm. Its majority 50 percent owner is Actera Partners, a New Jersey-registered fund, while 15 percent is held by Alpha Airport Sevices BV, a Netherlands company.

It goes without saying national and security interests are paramount, and must prevail over business interests. Business organisations have been known to be moles working for the enemy. In this case though, Celebi has run the security gauntlet and had been given a license to operate in India. Has some new, palpable evidence changed that perception? One can understand Turkey needs to be taught a lesson. But should a company with a fairly long run in India, and with no apparent evidence of security breaches, become the collateral damage?